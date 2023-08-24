Left Menu

Punjab CM gives nod to subsidise surface seeders under crop residue management

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday approved a proposal to subsidise surface seeders under the crop residue management (CRM) scheme.

Surface seeder, developed by Punjab Agricultural University, is attached to a combine harvester for ensuring simultaneous paddy harvesting and wheat sowing operation. A pilot project of surface seeder was undertaken at Satauj in Sangrur, an official release said.

The state government has decided to include surface seeder under the CRM scheme to subsidize the equipment, it further said.

Mann said a machine costs Rs 80,000 and after 50 per cent subsidy, it will cost Rs 40,000 to a farmer.

He informed that the process for empanelment of manufacturers for supplying the machinery under the scheme is being done by PAU, Ludhiana.

Mann said the individual farmers, primary agricultural cooperative societies, registered farmers groups, farmer producer organizations and panchayats can apply for purchasing various CRM machines and also for establishing Custom Hiring Centre (CHC).

The CM said under the scheme, the equipment such as super SMS, super seeder, smart seeder, happy seeder, zero till drill, paddy straw chopper, are available on subsidy at the rate of 50 percent of the cost of the equipment or a maximum amount approved by the Union government. Mann said any of the above machines can be purchased by the CHCs at 80 per cent subsidy.

A total of 65,421 applications for 1,52,300 various CRM equipment have been received so far, he said.

