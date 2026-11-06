"He is absolutely right...": Haryana CM Saini backs Rahul Gandhi's 'alcohol' remark claim on Bhagwant Mann 

Chandigarh [India], November 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the 'alcohol' remark made by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is "absolutely true". Addressing a press conference, CM Saini said, "He is completely right about that. Rahul Gandhi and Mann Sahab used to sit together (in Lok Sabha) as they were part of the INDI alliance."

"This MP from Chandigarh was Kirron Kher.. She stood up like this to protest and asked them to change her seat, saying, 'I can't sit here, I have to sit over there," he added. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the drug menace, questioning its commitment to tackling substance abuse and alleging that the state was being governed from Delhi.

Addressing the 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Rahul Gandhi said that the AAP government had come to power on the promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab but had failed to fulfil its commitment. "The Aam Aadmi Party came to power, and you placed your trust in them, in Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. They promised that they would eradicate the drug menace. I ask you: where have they eliminated it? From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, describing them as a "below-the-belt attack" and saying that such comments were unbecoming of a leader of his stature. Reacting to Gandhi's allegations that Mann could be smelling of alcohol during his time in Parliament and questioning his ability to lead the fight against drug abuse, Bharadwaj said that making accusations did not serve any purpose and accused the Congress and the BJP of jointly targeting Punjab.

Mann was a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Punjab, from May 16, 2014, to March 14, 2022. (ANI)