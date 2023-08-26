20,000 startups take part in first ‘TamilNadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023’ in Coimbatore

'TamilNadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023', StartupTN's first annual celebration of Startups, Innovation and Entrepreneurship turned out to be a phenomenal success with nearly 20,000 delegates and visitors taking part in the two-day mega event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. The convention and expo began with a video message by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The event had the launch of hallmark initiatives by Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Thiru. TM Anbarasan, in the presence of Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Dr TRB Rajaa, Secretary to Government for MSME Department Thiru. V Arun Roy, I.A.S. and StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Thiru. Sivarajah Ramanathan, to benefit Startups and other stakeholders of the ecosystem.

"A total of 23 Startups received sanction orders for total equity investment to the tune of Rs. 3.05 Crore under TANSEED 5.0, the 5th edition of Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED). This includes Rs. 15 Lakh each to 15 Startups and Rs. 10 Lakh each to eight Startups. This takes the total number of TANSEED awardees so far to 132. A toll free StartupTN Call Centre number '155343' was launched. The bilingual call centre can be reached by stakeholders from Tamil Nadu from 10 AM to 6 PM on all working days," a press note said. An exclusive Women Accelerator to benefit founders of 22 women-led Startups from various sectors was also launched, the press note further added.

"The inaugural session concluded with the launch of the expo with more than 450 stalls by Startups and Startup enablers. The Ministers visited the innovative stalls by Startups from a wide spectrum of sectors including Automobile, EV & Smart Mobility, Aerospace & Defence, Web 3.0, VR & AR, Circular Economy, Climate Tech & Clean Energy, SaaS, IOT, Robotics, Edu Tech, Fem Tech, Social Impact, Rural Livelihood and Sustainability," the press note added. More than 80 Startups launched their brands and products free of cost at the StartupTN Lounge with a seating capacity for 50, as part of the expo. The lounge centrally located at the expo hall made it conducive for the Startups to play video presentations, talk about it and also respond to queries of the audience. A highlight of the expo and crowd puller was the Metaverse experience centre by the StartupTN Web3 sectoral forum.

"More than 60 Startups pitched before investors in one-on-one Speed Meeting sessions before 50 investors comprising High Network Individuals, Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists. The investors interacted with Startups from various sectors and the prospects of investment are under various stages of consideration. The event was also studded with prizes and awards being given away to winners of various competitions on the sidelines of the Thiruvizha," the press note further added. The convention had more than 60 speakers including subject matter experts and celebrated Startup ecosystem stakeholders with vast experience who had 1,500 attendees glued to their seats throughout the course of the two-day deliberations. The Thiruvizha served the purpose of not only reaching out to the stakeholders but also sensitising the near and dear of prospective entrepreneurs about the Startup ecosystem in the State and the support offered to them by the Government of Tamil Nadu, through StartupTN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)