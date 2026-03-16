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ED Raids 10 Locations in West Bengal Over Illegal Call Centre Operations

The Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations at ten locations in West Bengal, targeting individuals connected to an illegal call centre under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The raids, aimed at gathering evidence, coincided with ED's arguments in a separate case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:56 IST
ED Raids 10 Locations in West Bengal Over Illegal Call Centre Operations
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (File Photo/ ED). Image Credit: ANI
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids at ten different sites across West Bengal on Monday, as part of its investigation into an alleged illegal call centre operation.

The operation involved simultaneous searches in cities like Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar, and Durgapur, aiming to uncover financial irregularities associated with the call centre network. According to officials, premises of individuals such as Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh, and Subhajit Chakraborty were targeted, although the sources requested anonymity.

The raids are intended to gather critical evidence, including documents and digital devices, to trace financial transactions linked to the call centre activities. Meanwhile, the ED also presented sufficient material in a Delhi court to frame charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a separate money laundering case linked to land-for-job scams. The court has scheduled further hearings on this matter later in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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