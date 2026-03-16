Raid Unveils Illegal Call Centre Operations Amid West Bengal Polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a series of searches across multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday, targeting an alleged illegal call centre operation.

Officials reported that around 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar, and Durgapur were raided as part of this probe. There is yet no confirmation if the investigation ties into political funding or election-related inducements. Notably, individuals such as Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh, and Subhajit Chakraborty were identified and searched in connection with the enquiry.

The scrutiny of these call centres comes at a crucial time, just as the Election Commission announced that assembly elections in West Bengal would occur on April 23 and 29, with the count scheduled for May 4, alongside votes from Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.