‘Ready to carry forward PM Modi’s vision”: Banas Dairy chairman after praise for 'Truck on Track' project in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Shankarbhai Chowdhary, the chairman of Banas Dairy, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his ‘Truck on Track’ project in the latest edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', saying he would work to carry forward the latter's vision for the dairy sector.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on G20 Summit in Mann ki Baat. (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Shankarbhai Chowdhary, the chairman of Banas Dairy, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his 'Truck on Track' project in the latest edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', saying he would work to carry forward the latter's vision for the dairy sector. Lauding the 'Truck on Track' project, PM Modi also commended Banas Dairy for collecting 70 lakh litres of milk collection every day and ensuring hassle-free transportation of the same through the innovative project.

Earlier, the milk from the Banas Dairy used to be loaded on trucks and sent by road to other states, taking more than 30 hours to reach their desired destinations. There was also the risk of spoilage en route. However, as part of the 'Truck on Track' project, milk containers are directly loaded onto the train, reducing the travel time significantly to half an hour.

In the latest edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also praised the environmental protection campaign of the Banas Dairy chairman as well as its 'Seed Bal' and tree plantation drives. He said the "commendable" effort has ushered in a "green revolution" in the Banaskantha district.

Acknowledging PM Modi's high praise for his 'Truck on Track' project and his environmental conservation effort, Chowdhary told ANI, "Banas Dairy is ready to take forward every idea and vision of the PM. All milk producers today are grateful for the honour being bestowed on them by the PM. We are committed to taking forward his vision for development and progress." During his monthly radio address, PM Modi said India was ready to host world leaders at the G20 Summit, which is to be hosted in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

With leaders and delegates from over 40 countries expected to attend the summit, Prime Minister Modi said the event in India will witness the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit. He said India's G20 presidency is "people's presidency", with public participation being at its forefront.

"The month of September will give the world a glimpse of India's potential. We are fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit next month in Delhi. Heads of 40 countries and many global organisations will be here to participate in the event. The event this year will see the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit," PM Modi said. (ANI)

