Central Board of RBI reviews global, domestic economic challenges in 603rd meeting

The Board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments. The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:51 IST
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The 603rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held on Friday in Indore under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, an official release said. The Board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments. The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments.

Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J. and other Directors of the Central Board – S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, Secretary, of the Department of Economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

