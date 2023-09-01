Assam will have 21 medical colleges by 2026-27: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 21 by 2026-27. He said this while attending the opening ceremony of the first academic session of Nagaon Medical College at Nagaon.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that for the first time in 75 years of independence, the academic session of three medical colleges has started on a single day in the state. "The inauguration of the first-year courses of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar medical colleges has marked the beginning of a new era in medical education in Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the medical colleges of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar on April 14 this year along with AIIMS in Changsari, which were constructed with an expenditure of Rs. 1,800 crore," he said.

"Before 2010, there were only three medical colleges in Assam. Jorhat Medical College was inaugurated in 2010 and five medical colleges were established during the last decade. Last year Dhubri Medical College was opened and today academic sessions of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar medical colleges have been started," the Chief Minister added. The Chief Minister said that while there are 12 medical colleges in Assam today, the government is undertaking the construction of nine more medical colleges.

"By 2026-27, Assam will have 21 medical colleges," he said saying that the construction of Tinsukia Medical College will be completed this year and medical colleges at Charideo and Biswanath Chariali would be dedicated to the service of the people by next year. He said that four more medical colleges would be completed by 2026-27.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of two other medical colleges in Sivasagar and Karimganj districts will be undertaken this year. He said steps would be taken to build another medical college at Goalpara next year.

The Chief Minister said that in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Assam was 726. Whereas now it has stood at 1,500 with the increase in the number of medical colleges. "The number of seats in postgraduate courses has also increased from 395 to 722 so far," he said adding that the number of seats would be increased to 1,000 within the next two to three years.

The Chief Minister also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new movement in the field of medical education has started across the country. "In 2014, there were 387 medical colleges in the country. This has increased to 596 during the last nine years. Accordingly, the number of MBBS seats in the country has increased from 51,000 in 2014 to 90,000," he said.

He said that the medical colleges provide better treatment facilities than district hospitals. The presence of a cancer hospital, B.Sc nursing college and dental college turned the medical college premises into a treatment hub. Moreover, medical colleges facilitate better academic opportunities for students belonging to poor and lower-middle-class families. The Chief Minister said that the progress made in the medical sector in the state has brought about significant change in the economic, social and educational spheres of the state.Stating that medical students bear responsibility not only to the profession but also to society, Sarma urged them to serve the patients to the best of their ability and work for the benefit of humanity.

MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, Sashikanta Das, Commissioner & Secretary, Health, Education and Research Siddhartha Singh, District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, Principal of Nagaon Medical College Mihir Goswami and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)