PM Modi gave new vision to remember forgotten freedom fighters: Anurag Thakur on 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new vision to remember the forgotten freedom fighters through this program. "PM Narendra Modi has given a new vision to remember the forgotten freedom fighters through this program," Anurag Thakur said.

He emphasised that these freedom fighters had made a 'balidaan' (sacrifice) for the country, and it was now the responsibility of every citizen to make a 'yogdaan' (contribution) to shape a developed India. "It is an emotion to connect the youth and the people of the country with 'Mitti' and remember the Bravehearts...The start from Amrit Kaal to Amrit Kalash Yatra will take the country to new heights," he added.

The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the “achievements of the nation and its brave hearts.” In his address at Mann ki Baat on August 2, PM Modi informed, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our martyred braveheart men and women.”

"Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organized across the country." He further said, "This 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country. This journey will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'." (ANI)

