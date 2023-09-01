T'gana govt's emphasis on rural development, farmer welfare inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, says CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said his government's emphasis on farmers, rural development and people's welfare was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at the valedictory function of 75 years of Independence here, he said his government was making efforts to improve the living standards of people in rural areas after being inspired by Gandhiji's message that the soul of India lives in its villages.

The government is giving priority to development of villages, towns and cities, and various sectors, from agriculture to IT, welfare of Tribals, Dalits, minorities and the poor among other castes, the CM noted.

The government is moving ahead with an integrated, inclusive and comprehensive development model.

''That's why the Telangana model stood as a compass to the country,'' Rao, also known as KCR, said.

The ideals of the freedom movement can be realised by continuing this development model and by equitably distributing the fruits of progress to all, he added.

The CM highlighted the state government's schemes like supply of tapped drinking water (under Mission Bhagiratha), 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and others.

Referring to the Telangana statehood agitation, Rao said the dream of Telangana state was realised as the protests were organised in a Gandhian way.

Recalling that he had announced at the time of formation of TRS (now BRS) that the struggle would be non-violent and as per the Constitution, he said some did not agree with him initially but acknowledged subsequently that the path chosen by him was correct.

Like those who appreciated British rule in the country at the time of freedom movement, there were some who had ''shamelessly'' favoured continuing with united Andhra Pradesh during the statehood agitation, he said.

''Strangely, they are now trying to teach us lessons on Telangana agitation,'' he said. Rao expressed happiness over the acclaimed film 'Gandhi' being screened for about 30 lakh students, during the celebration of 75 years of Independence, as per an initiative of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)