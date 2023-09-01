Water desalination plant installed for BSF troops in Creek area of Bhuj

Left Menu

As part of the continuous endeavour to improve the amenities for forward-deployed troops (BSF), a desalination (water purification) plant was established at Lakki Nala and Lakhpatwari Post in the Creek region of Bhuj in presence of officials of BARC, BSF and Distt administration on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:01 IST
Water purification plant inaugurated in the Creek region of Bhuj (Photo/BSF GUJARAT X) . Image Credit: ANI
As part of the continuous endeavour to improve the amenities for forward-deployed troops (BSF), a desalination (water purification) plant was established at Lakki Nala and Lakhpatwari Post in the Creek region of Bhuj in presence of officials of BARC, BSF and Distt administration on Friday. The water purification plant was jointly inaugurated by Ravi Gandhi, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier and Dr K.T. Shenoy, Director, Chemical Engg Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The desalination plant built at a cost of Rs 1.60 Crores by BARC will provide clean drinking water to forward-deployed troops and the border population. During this programme, IG BSF mentioned that the unique geographical location of this area presents challenges, leading to both high costs and greater time consumption in supplying drinking water to the forward posts.

"The installation of this facility will not only eliminate the need for water tankers from distant sources but also save time and money, added Ravi Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

