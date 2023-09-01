VL Kantha Rao takes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Mines
V.L. Kantha Rao who belongs to the 1992 Batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Madhya Pradesh Cadre assumed charge as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, on Friday, the Ministry of Mines said.
- Country:
- India
V.L. Kantha Rao who belongs to the 1992 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Madhya Pradesh cadre assumed charge as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, on Friday, the Ministry of Mines said. Prior to this, he was serving as the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Telecommunications, a position where he played a key role in contributing towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He has been instrumental in the successful execution of initiatives under the Digital Communication Policy, Regulatory recommendations, International Relations and Universal connectivity.
Rao has taken the charge of Secretary of Mines from Vivek Bharadwaj IAS (1989 Batch). Bharadwaj was instrumental in bringing major reforms in the mineral sector through the recent amendments to Mines and Mineral (Development & Regulation) Amendment Act & the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Amendment Act. Furthermore, in his stewardship, the country has been able to identify 30 critical minerals. Rao is taking over the charge at a crucial juncture when the Ministry has big plans to auction Critical Mineral blocks, which are important in the context of the Energy Security of the country.
Rao has a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bachelor of Technology
- a Masterâ€™s in Business Administration
- Madhya Pradesh
- V.L. Kantha Rao
- Batch
- Critical Mineral
- Mines and Mineral Development & Regulation
- Kantha Rao
- Bharat
- International Relations
- Mines
- Development & Regulation
- Ministry
- Mechanical Engineering
- Ministry of Mines
- the Ministry of Mines
- Vivek Bharadwaj IAS
- AatmaNirbhar
ALSO READ
Ukraine attempted drone attack on Moscow - Russian defence ministry
Russian, Chinese navy ships jointly patrol Pacific - Russia's defence ministry
Examining recommendations of CAG performance audit report on AB PM-JAY: Union Health Ministry
Coal Scam: Delhi special court convicts former Steel Ministry official for corruption
Blinken calls Saudi foreign minister on recent Ukraine meeting - Saudi Foreign Ministry