Delhi Food Civil Supplies FS Minister Imran Husain on Friday visited Ghalib ki Haweli to take stock of preparation there in view of the forthcoming G20 Summit in Delhi.The minister also took a round of the haweli and adjoining roads and lanes of Gali Qasim Jaan in Old Delhis Ballimaran area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:53 IST
Delhi Minister Imran Hussain visits Ghalib's Haveli to oversee G20 prep work
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ImranHussaain)
Delhi Food & Civil Supplies (F&S) Minister Imran Husain on Friday visited Ghalib ki Haweli to take stock of preparation there in view of the forthcoming G20 Summit in Delhi.

The minister also took a round of the haweli and adjoining roads and lanes of Gali Qasim Jaan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran area. Hussain said that the Arvind Kejriwal government will leave no stone unturned in giving an unforgettable experience the delegates coming to Delhi for the G20 summit, said a government statement. The minister was visiting the house of the famous poet to ensure that the architectural character of the building was maintained and beautified.

Hussain said that the historical Haweli of Mirza Ghalib in Ballimaran is restored and conserved to its original splendour. The museum inside the haveli showcases various facets of Ghalib's life and his notable works.

During the visit, he checked on the lighting arrangement inside the building and suggested it can be enhanced with some adaptations.

Hussain instructed officers to light up the Ghalib ki Haweli and adjoining area in tricolour.

During the round of the building, Hussain also directed the installation of an adequate number of fans, keeping in view the humid weather conditions. He took a round of nearby roads and lanes and instructed the MCD and PWD departments to expedite the repair work on fixing potholes and sprucing up footpaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

