Uttarakhand cabinet approves 10 pc quota for statehood agitators  

Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 10 per cent “horizontal reservation” to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:20 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 10 per cent "horizontal reservation" to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The government is likely to bring a bill in the monsoon session of the state assembly to provide the reservation. Uttarakhand became a state in the year 2000 and was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

The cabinet took several other decisions for the benefit of the people of the state.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

