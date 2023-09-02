Will monitor case on daily basis: Rajasthan Women’s Commission on Pratapgarh stripping case

Terming it as a shame for humanity, Rajasthan Women's Commission said it will monitor on a daily basis the investigations into the case in which a woman was allegedly paraded naked in the state's Pratapgarh district. Commission chairman, Rehana Riyaz said, "In the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, a shameful incident has happened to humanity. The video of a woman being paraded naked by her husband has gone viral. Nine people have been arrested, the remaining criminals will also be arrested soon. The commision will monitor the case on a daily basis. How can anyone forgive them?

The incident where a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked came to light after a video of the incident went viral. "Women's Commission will never take such heinous crimes lightly. My team and I are leaving for Pratapgarh. We will take strict action so that no one dares to commit such a crime in the future," Riyaz said.

Earlier, the woman's father said "The incident took place on the day before yesterday. They (the accused) ruined everything. They stole her dignity. They beat her up and tore her clothes. Later, they came to drop her home. There were four to five people". "One of them is her husband. They later ran away. I do not know their names," he added.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman's husband, have been detained for their role in this case. A total of ten accused have been booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, DGP said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) and launched an attack on the state government over the incident. Rathore said, "We have said multiple times that more heinous crimes are taking place in Rajasthan than those in Manipur. Only the video was awaited! Now, are you satisfied? A pregnant woman was stripped naked and paraded in the market. But for you, it reflects your masculinity".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted on 'X', "The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of the crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)