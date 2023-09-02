Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.73 cr seized at Delhi Airport; 2 held

The air customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 2.73 crores and arrested one Russian and a Tajik national in this case, an official statement said. 

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:24 IST
Gold seized at Delhi's IGI airport (X/@AirportGenCus). Image Credit: ANI
Air Customs at personnel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 2.73 crores and arrested one Russian and a Tajik national in this case, an official statement said. According to the statement, the seized gold weighed 5,488 grams.

The passengers had arrived from Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The Delhi Customs took to their social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), and said, "On careful scrutiny and profiling of passengers, Customs@IGIA have seized 5,488 grams of gold valued at INR 2.73 crores from one Russian and a Tajik national who arrived in New Delhi from Dushanbe. Both pax have been arrested and further investigations are underway".

More details are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, The Air Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi arrested three Kuwait nationals and recovered 4001 gms of gold worth Rs 2.06 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

