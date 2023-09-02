Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets senior leader AK Antony in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Following his recent induction into the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday met the senior party leader AK Antony at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. "Called on respected senior @INCIndia leader AK Antony this morning to seek his blessings and advice. Grateful to him for both!" Shashi Tharoor posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Tharoor who has been included in the Congress Working Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will do election campaigns at Puthuppally for bypoll. After the demise of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, the bypoll of Puthuppally will be held on September 5.

He represented Puthuppally constituency as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the State Assembly from 1970 until his death in 2023. Earlier on August 20, Shashi Tharoor was included in the Congress Working Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Later, Tharoor said he bows to the party workers who are the "lifeblood" of the party adding that without them it is impossible to accomplish anything. "I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full-time member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of this major institution alongside my valued colleagues. I have to say that none of us can truly accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed party workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them", MP Tharoor said.

In a significant development Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others. (ANI)

