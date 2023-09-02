BJP leader Jairam Thakur congratulates ISRO team on successful launch of Aditya L-1

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Saturday congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Aditya L-1, India's first Sun mission. Extending his wishes to the Indian space agency, Thakur said, "I congratulate all the scientists for the successful launch of Aditya-L1."

He said that after the successful achievement of Chandaryan 3, India became the first country to touch another milestone in space after the successful launching of the Aditya L-1. Aditya-L1 is a satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the sun, which will find out the unknown facts about the sun. The satellite will travel on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days, during which it will undergo five manoeuvres to gain the required speed to reach its destination.

Subsequently, Adiya-L1 will undergo a trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre that will take 110 days. The satellite will travel approximately 15 million kilometres to reach the L1 point. "Upon arrival at the L1 point, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. The satellite spends its whole mission life orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun," read the information shared on ISRO's official website.

Despite being several hundred kilometres away from the sun, 'Aditya L1' will continuously observe it. Efforts will be made to gather as much information as possible about the sun. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hopes that, similar to Chandrayaan-3, the Aditya-L1 mission will also be successful in achieving its objectives. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, among other leaders, congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Adita-L1. (ANI)

