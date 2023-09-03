Left Menu

4 killed and 2 injured in car accident in UP's Pilibhit; CM Yogi expresses grief

In a horrific road accident on NH-731 in UP's  Pilibhit, four people including three women were killed and two were seriously injured when their car collided with a parked pick-up. The accident happened during the morning hours of Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:02 IST
4 killed and 2 injured in car accident in UP's Pilibhit; CM Yogi expresses grief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific road accident on NH-731 in UP's  Pilibhit, four people including three women were killed and two were seriously injured when their car collided with a parked pick-up. The accident happened during the wee hours of Sunday. The family in the car met with an accident while travelling from Lucknow to Nainital.

The police reportedly reached the spot upon the information from nearby villagers and took the passengers out of the car. The Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath, in a press release, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and wishing peace for the departed souls, he offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Pilibhit district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family. CM Yogi instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital to provide them with proper treatment and he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, said the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023