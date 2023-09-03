4 killed and 2 injured in car accident in UP's Pilibhit; CM Yogi expresses grief

In a horrific road accident on NH-731 in UP's Pilibhit, four people including three women were killed and two were seriously injured when their car collided with a parked pick-up. The accident happened during the wee hours of Sunday. The family in the car met with an accident while travelling from Lucknow to Nainital.

The police reportedly reached the spot upon the information from nearby villagers and took the passengers out of the car. The Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath, in a press release, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and wishing peace for the departed souls, he offered condolences to the bereaved family.

