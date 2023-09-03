"INDIA bloc will form govt in 2024": KC Venugopal hits out at Amit Shah for "ATM" Jibe

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday expressed confidence that the Opposition alliance-INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive chat with ANI, he said, "The two-day Mumbai conclave delivered a message of solid unity about the INDIA bloc. We can understand the panic situation of BJP after seeing the unity efforts of the opposition parties".

"We will start the seat-sharing process. We will smoothly come down to that process. As far as possible, we will fight against the BJP led by PM Modi. We will form the government when elections are held in 2024," he said. The Congress leader was responding to the allegations of the BJP that every member of the INDIA bloc was working to further their own interests and project their leaders to the top posts.

On Amit Shah's allegations of Congress terming the Chhattisgarh government into its "ATM machine", he said, "Yes, Congress party is turning Chhattisgarh state into an ATM machine for the poor people". Lauding the achievements of the Chhatisgarh government for addressing the problems of its people, he said," Our ATM machine is there to strengthen the poor people of the state. Can I ask a question to Amit Shah ji," he said.

"When we are strengthening poor people with ATM Machines, What is your ATM doing to strengthen one or two major corporate heads? That is why we are seeing the scams. Your ATM will work only for three crorepatis. Our ATM will work for poor people. This is the difference," the Congress leader added. Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Saraipali on Saturday, Amit Shah said, "Uproot the government that steals rice of the Tribal...No one should vote for this government (Bhupesh Baghel-government) that do Rice scam. Bhupesh Baghel wants to make Chhattisgarh ATM of Congress, but we will not let this happen. We will do development in the state," Shah said.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year (ANI)

