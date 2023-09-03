Rajasthan HC issues notice to CM Gehlot over corruption in judiciary claim
The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with his statement claiming corruption in the state judiciary.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with his statement claiming corruption in the state judiciary. The notice was issued in response to a Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former judicial officer and advocate Shivcharan Gupta.
The high court asked CM Gehlot to clarify the basis of his statement that there was corruption in courts, with lawyers writing judgments. A PIL was filed in the high court in the wake of Gehlot's statement alleging corrupt judicial practices.
The petition said the CM was an assault on the reputation of judges and legal practitioners. It added that action should be taken against the chief minister for "contempt of court".
The petitioner's advocate, Shivcharan Gupta, said a reply to the notice issued by the high court has been sought from Chief Minister Gehlot in the next three weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 3, he informed. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gehlot
- Ashok Gehlot
- CM Gehlot
- Shivcharan Gupta
- The Rajasthan High Court
ALSO READ
CM Ashok Gehlot sanctions Rs 62.28 crore for water supply projects
Gehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM candidate for Rajasthan polls
Himachal CM expresses gratitude to Ashok Gehlot for donating Rs 15 crore for disaster relief
"Congress will again return to power with huge majority": Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot frustrated with son's defeat: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat