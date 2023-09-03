Left Menu

Rajasthan HC issues notice to CM Gehlot over corruption in judiciary claim

The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with his statement claiming corruption in the state judiciary.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:21 IST
Rajasthan HC issues notice to CM Gehlot over corruption in judiciary claim
The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with his statement claiming corruption in the state judiciary. The notice was issued in response to a Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former judicial officer and advocate Shivcharan Gupta.

The high court asked CM Gehlot to clarify the basis of his statement that there was corruption in courts, with lawyers writing judgments. A PIL was filed in the high court in the wake of Gehlot's statement alleging corrupt judicial practices.

The petition said the CM was an assault on the reputation of judges and legal practitioners. It added that action should be taken against the chief minister for "contempt of court".

The petitioner's advocate, Shivcharan Gupta, said a reply to the notice issued by the high court has been sought from Chief Minister Gehlot in the next three weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 3, he informed. (ANI)

