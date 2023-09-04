Left Menu

UP: Firing incident at Aligarh Muslim University's medical college

A firing incident took place in Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College over a money transaction, said an official on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A firing incident took place in Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College over money transaction, said an official on Monday. According to Circle Officer Civil Line-Aligarh Ashok Kumar, "The incident of firing came to light in Aligarh's Police Station Civil Line area last night around 10 pm. The incident took place after a dispute escalated over a money transaction in the canteen."

After the information about the incident was received, local police immediately arrived at the canteen located in front of Ward No. 11 of the medical college in the Thana Civil Line area, added Kumar. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the canteen counter was broken, he said.

Kumar further said that two teams have been formed to arrest the accused and strict action will be taken into the matter. "None of the canteen owners and accused in the said dispute are students of AMU, legal action in the matter is underway," said the official.

A case has been registered against the accused under appropriate sections in the Civil Lines police station, said Kumar. Further details into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

