Left Menu

Rand Water, Tshwane strengthen coordination to ensure consistent water supply

This follows a meeting between the Water and Sanitation Ministry, City of Tshwane, and Rand Water, who met on Sunday, to find a common solution to the current water challenges affecting the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:25 IST
Rand Water, Tshwane strengthen coordination to ensure consistent water supply
According to the department, Mchunu directed Mahlobo, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, and Rand Water Board Chairperson, Ramateu Monyokolo to assemble a technical team. Image Credit: Pexels

Rand Water and the City of Tshwane have resolved to strengthen coordination to ensure consistent water supply within the city.

This follows a meeting between the Water and Sanitation Ministry, City of Tshwane, and Rand Water, who met on Sunday, to find a common solution to the current water challenges affecting the city.

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, together with Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, convened an urgent meeting with Rand Water and City of Tshwane to intervene in the public exchange between the water utility and the city.

According to the department, Mchunu directed Mahlobo, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, and Rand Water Board Chairperson, Ramateu Monyokolo to assemble a technical team. The team is led by the Department of Water and Sanitation Provincial Head, Justice Maluleke, the water utility’s Chief Executive, Sipho Mosai, and the city’s Group Head for Water and Sanitation, Stephens Notoane, to converge and derive a concrete plan to address the current water challenges.

“Subsequently, Mahlobo, Brink [and] Monyokolo, met with the task team later in the afternoon to receive feedback on the action plan to be implemented in order to resolve the issues that led to an impasse between the city and the water utility and ensure consistent supply of water to residents,” the Department of Water and Sanitation said in a statement on Monday.

Rand Water and the city, have apologised to the residents for the water supply uncertainty and assures residents that the two institutions are committed to working collaboratively to ensure these challenges affecting the city are resolved.

The city also confirmed that water has now been restored in areas which were affected by shortages in recent days, including Mooikloof, Waterkloof Ridge, Akasia and Mabopane. 

As part of the resolutions of the meeting, the department said, a technical team, including DWS, Rand Water and the City of Tshwane will meet regularly during the peak season, to engage and provide holistic coordination, provision and management of water supply systems between Rand Water and the city.

The task team will on a daily basis, share the state of water supply systems; immediately deal with water supply challenges in the city; collaborate on water conservation campaigns and mobilise communities to save water, including imposing water restrictions where necessary; and strengthen communication with all stakeholders and members of the public in order to serve residents better and efficiently.

“In order to address the acute shortage of water in the system, Rand Water and the City of Tshwane are currently engaging on the technical review of historical water allocations to the city, as well as looking at water conservation and demand management. 

“The municipal affordability will also be looked at when considering additional water allocation to the city to ensure that the municipality services its residents better and sustainably,” the department explained.

The department, Rand Water and the City of Tshwane have also called on the residents to conserve water and avoid using potable water for uses that would have “ordinarily been taken care of by rains, such as watering gardens, use of hosepipes to clean driveways and car wash etc”. 

“Residents are further encouraged to fix water leaks in their homes and report those in their reticulation system to the municipality.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023