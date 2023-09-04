Left Menu

J-K: Digital Week 2023 organised in Srinagar to raise awareness about digitalization

J-K: Digital Week 2023 organised in Srinagar to raise awareness about digitalization
Digital Week 2023 in Srinagar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an effort towards digital empowerment, a number of programmes were held across Srinagar to mark the celebration of Digital Week 2023. According to the CEO of Srinagar Smart City Athar Amin, "Digital Week was organized in Srinagar with the aim of raising awareness about digitalization among the local population."

The CEO said that the event was planned and executed by various government and private organizations to promote the benefits and opportunities that digital technologies have to offer. "A series of workshops, seminars, and training sessions were conducted to educate the people about various aspects of digitalization during the Digital Week," he added.

Amin further said that several topics such as e-commerce, digital payments, cybersecurity, and government initiatives like Digital India were covered in detail. He also stated that experts from the field were invited to share their insights and knowledge with the attendees.

"The Digital Week aimed to bridge the digital divide among the people of Srinagar and empower them to utilize digital technologies for their personal and professional growth. It encouraged individuals to embrace digital literacy and provided them with the necessary resources to get started on their digital journey," added Amin. Government departments and organizations played a crucial role in organizing the Digital Week, as they facilitated the participation of local communities and ensured the smooth conduct of the various activities.

Amin further said that the event received positive feedback and generated enthusiasm among the attendees, who expressed their eagerness to adopt digital solutions in their everyday lives. (ANI)

