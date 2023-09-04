Left Menu

Did INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai take decision to oppose Sanatan Dharma? asks Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Monday said that the decision to oppose Sanatan Dharma has been taken after the third meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Monday said that the decision to oppose Sanatan Dharma has been taken after the third meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement that 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' came a day after the third meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI Chirag Paswan said, "Was there a consensus in the INDIA Alliance meeting held in Mumbai that Sanatan Dharma has to be opposed? Was there a consensus in the meeting that we will go out and oppose Sanatan Dharma? Because this divisive thinking once again promotes hatred in society." "The INDIA Alliance (so-called Ghanmandiya Gathbandhan) people can take advantage of it to oppose Sanatan Dharma. If this kind of thinking is born in INDIA Alliance Mumbai meeting then it is very dangerous," Paswan told ANI.

Lok Sabha MP from Jamui Bihar Charag Paswan said, "If the opposition parties promote this kind of thinking then this is politics of appeasement and plays with a large section of faith so again I want to say that if opposing Sanatan Dharma  discussion has taken place in its meeting in Mumbai then definitely this is very serious matter and the way it is getting support, the Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge also supports it so it seems that it has been discussed somewhere in the meeting itself." Chirag Paswan told ANI, "I want INDIA bloc people to clear their stand on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark."

"I want to ask the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal whether he agrees and clear his stand… Tell us what is the stand of our  Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and President of Janata Dal (U). If he agrees, then tell that too... I think the opposition is insulting the faith of a billion people in this Country." Addressing a writers' conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the idea of "Sanatana Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be eradicated."

He also drew a parallel between Sanatana Dharma and diseases such as dengue and malaria. As the remarks went viral, BJP leaders slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin and questioned if all members of the INDIA bloc agreed with the DMK leader's remarks. (ANI)

