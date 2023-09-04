Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held in Pune from Sept 14 to 16, says RSS leader
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar on Monday said that Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held from September 14-16 in Maharashtra's Pune.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar on Monday said that Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held from September 14-16 in Maharashtra's Pune. The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak is held every year and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryvah Dattatreya Hosabale, and other senior office bearers of the RSS take part in the Baithak.
"RSS holds a coordination meeting once a year with all such organisations. This year, the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held in Pune on 14, 15 and 16 September. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryvah Dattatreya Hosabale, other senior office bearers of the RSS and senior office bearers of 36 various organisations will take part in the meeting," the RSS leader told ANI. He further said that several organisations took inspiration from RSS and are working in different areas of society.
"Taking inspiration from RSS, several organisations work in different areas of society. Swayamsevaks have started several such organisations," he said. (ANI)
