SFI demands action against probable ABVP DUSU candidate for barging in Miranda House

Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday said that immediate action should be taken against the probable Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) candidate Ankita Biswas for allegedly barging in Delhi University's Miranda House College. In this regard, SFI Delhi shared a video and claimed that probable ABVP candidate Ankita Biswas was jumping over the gates to enter the college for election campaigning.

"SFI DELHI expresses our deepest concern over the forced entry of ABVP lumpens into the Miranda House College. It is the second time that the same event has occurred in the college with ABVP cadres even clambering fences to enter the college premises. The videos coming out show that a mob including Ankita Biswas - a prospective ABVP DUSU candidate - broke into the campus and created a ruckus, making female students on the campus feel threatened," an official statement issued by SFI said. SFI alleged that ABVP is harassing students in the name of election campaigning in DU.

"From Aditi Mahavidyalay to Ramanujan, and to Miranda House, the ABVP has followed the same tactic of barging into college premises with non-collegiate local boys and harassing students as part of their DUSU election campaign," Aditi Tyagi, SFI DU leader said. "SFI Delhi urges the whole of the student community to stand against the wanton display of unrelenting hooliganism in the name of elections!" an official statement said.

Earlier, ABVP on Sunday kicked off its pre-campaigning efforts for the upcoming DUSU elections. In a proactive move, ABVP's dynamic student leaders, potential candidates for the DUSU elections, have begun engaging with students across various colleges under the DUSU umbrella.

ABVP also unveiled a roster of promising student leaders who are potential candidates for the upcoming DUSU elections. The list includes prominent names such as Tushar Dedha, Vaibhav Choudhary, Rahul Dedha, Sushant Dhankar, Ashish Singh, Ankita Biswas, Muskan Bedi, Aprajita, Aman Kapasia, Khrub, Himansu Nagar, Sachin Baisla, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Saransh Bhati, Balkishan Chaudhary, Rishabh Chaudhary, Rishiraj Singh, Akash Yadav.

DUSU elections will be conducted on September 22, 2023. (ANI)

