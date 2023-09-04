PM Modi interacts with winners of National Teachers’ Award 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award 2023 in Delhi. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others were also present on occasion.

According to an official statement by the Union Ministry of Education, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 selected awardees on September 5, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement.

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. This year, the ambit of the National Teachers' Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

Every year, Teacher's Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. (ANI)

