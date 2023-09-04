Delhi LG VK Saxena inaugurates G20 Park developed by NDMC in Chanakyapuri

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated the G20 Park developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). "Today, NDMC in the august presence of Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena formally opened for public viewing a sculpture made from scrap metal salvaged from construction sites and automobile waste dumps at the NDMC public park, Kautilya Marg, Chanakya Puri, New Delhi," an official statement said.

After inaugurating the Park, LG Saxena said, "Development ki Dilli mein bahaar aa gayee hai (Delhi is flourishing with development). All efforts have been made to make the national capital shine and this beautiful park (G20 Park, Kautilya Marg) is an effort in that direction. In this park, the sculpture of the birds from G20 nations has been showcased. This Park is a gift to the people of Delhi. Delhi has been a neglected city and efforts have been made to make it beautiful through new themes and things." NDMC in collaboration with Lalit Kala Academy has installed 22 Sculptures, made from scrap metal, of animals and birds of G20 members in recognition of their participation in the G20 Leader(s) Summit, being held in New Delhi from 9 to 10 September 2023.

The sculptures are being opened for visitors on the eve of the G20 Summit based on the theme of - "One Earth, One Family, One Future' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). This project is also covered as part of the initiative of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3Rs) under the Swachhta Survekshan 2023. The concept of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' and circular economy has been a part of the Indian lifestyle for years. "Such practices are prevalent, which inspire us to walk in harmony with nature. Mission LiFE will encompass every lifestyle related to the conservation of nature.

NDMC said that each sculpture has been handcrafted and is a testimony to the fact that waste can be turned into artistic objects in an aesthetic and meaningful manner. Artists have used iron bars, automobile parts, metal plates, wire mesh, rims, chains, bearing balls and other junk material for handcrafting sculptures. "The birds and animals featured in the park include Indian Peacock, American Bison, Brazilian Jaguar, Red–crowned crane from China, Saudi Arabian Camel, Korean Magpie, Australian Kangaroo, Russian Brown Bear, Mexican Golden Eagle, Great Britain Lion, Italian Sparrow, Canadian Beaver, Turkish Redwing, Japanese Green pheasant, South African Springbok, Germany Eagle, Indonesian Komodo Dragon, French Gallic Rooster and Argentina Puma," an official statement said.

The idea of the establishment of Waste to Art Park was conceptualized in December 2022. For this purpose, NDMC collaborated with the Lalit Kala Academy and 25 renowned artists from across the country started making sculptures at the artist camp of Lalit Kala Academy, Garhi Village Delhi in April 2023. Since July landscaping work has been carried out after sculptures were placed in the park. About 50 students from universities across NCR also volunteered and learnt the art of making sculptures from waste scrap material. (ANI)

