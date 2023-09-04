Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils Vighnaharta sculpture in Delhi

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Monday unveiled the Life Size "Vighnaharta" sculpture at the Road Tri Junction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48. Travellers to and from the IGI Airport, Gurugram, Janakpuri, Delhi Cantt and Dwarka, etc. will have a full view of the majestic sculpture.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari appreciated the efforts to beautify this stretch that is frequented by lakhs of travellers every day and described the location of the sculpture to be appropriate for travellers to and from Delhi. He congratulated the workers, officers and all others involved in the upgradation of the stretch of road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport.

Undertaken as a part of the larger exercise of beautifying and aesthetically upgrading the City in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, this life-size sculpture of 117x54x32 inch dimension, has been sculpted by the noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain. This sculpture was procured after a visit of the LG to Odisha in June this year when he personally scouted for and picked sculptures that include the "Vighnaharta" installed at this location and the "Yakshinis" installed at the Ulan Batar Marg and the Yakshini Chowk and the "Konark Wheel" installed at Dilli Gate. (ANI)

