Scoreboard of Asia Cup: India vs Nepal

India: (Revised Target: 145 from 23 overs) Rohit Sharma not out 74 Shubman Gill not out 67 Extras: (LB-1 W-5) 6 Total: (For no loss in 20.1 overs) 147 Bowling: Karan KC 4-0-26-0, Sompal Kami 2-0-23-0, Lalit Rajbanshi 4-0-24-0, Sandeep Lamichhane 4-0-39-0, Dipendra Singh Airee 2-0-12-0, Kushal Malla 3-0-11-0, Gulsan Jha 1.1-0-11-0.

