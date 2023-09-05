Assam: 143 grams of heroin seized in Karimganj, 2 arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Karimganj district police jointly arrested two persons along with seizure of a pistol and 143 grams of heroin from their possession in Assam's Karimganj district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The Karimganj district police and the BSF team intercepted a vehicle in the Badarpur area of the district based on source information.

"We had information that two persons along with NDPS substance in a vehicle were moving towards Cachar side from Badarpur area. We along with BSF immediately set up naka checking at Badarpur area and intercepted the vehicle," Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, Pratap Das said. "During search of the vehicle we recovered five soap cases containing 143 grams of heroin and one 22 millimetre pistol. We also apprehended two persons," ASP Das said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Hasimuddin and Rehan Uddin, he said adding that a case has been registered. Earlier in July, Assam's Cachar Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1.70 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 35 crore in Cachar district based on a tip-off. (ANI)

