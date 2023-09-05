Use of modern technology in agriculture is Assam Govt's priority: Minister Atul Bora

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday inaugurated the demonstration on the use of drone technology in agriculture during a programme held in the state's Golaghat district. The demonstration programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Golaghat, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat and the state Agriculture department in collaboration with Brihangam Farmer Producer Company (FPC) of Rajabari, Bokakhat at Mohurapathar Kamargaon area under Bokakhat assembly constituency.

KVK Golaghat senior scientist and head of Bhabesh Ch Deka, Bokakhat Circle Officer Champak Deka, Election Officer Parismita Dihingia, District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Sarma, AAU senior extension specialist Phuleswar Nath, officials, social workers, members of FPC and local farmers were present in the programme. Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government is giving priority focus on the use of modern tech in agriculture."

Meanwhile, lauding the strides made in digitising agriculture and harnessing technological innovations, which have been central priorities during India's G20 presidency this year, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, stressed the significance of agricultural digitisation in bringing the next big green revolution and transforming the agriculture sector into a data-driven, adaptive system that can combat climate change challenges. Kant was speaking at the G20 India Agri-tech Summit 2023 held on August 28 in New Delhi.

The summit showcased India's commitment to driving innovation, collaboration and sustainability in agriculture. The Summit was hosted as part of India's G20 Presidency. With participants from across the world sharing agricultural experiences and strategies from different regions, the event presented a unique opportunity to gain a range of insights. He also drew the Summit's attention towards the importance of inclusive digital infrastructure and tools tailored to the needs of the agricultural sector. (ANI)

