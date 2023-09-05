NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case. The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.
As per officials sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday "in connection with NIA Case no. RC- 01/2023/NIA/LKW revival of NRB of CPI (Maoist) case". Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.
Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NIA chargesheets 16 in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case
5 security guards beaten up, weighbridge set on fire by Maoist group in J'khand
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite gunned down in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur
Jharkhand: 'Maoist supporter' killed in IED blast
Body of Naxal recovered in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur