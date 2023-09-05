Left Menu

NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case. The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per officials sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday "in connection with NIA Case no. RC- 01/2023/NIA/LKW revival of NRB of CPI (Maoist) case". Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.

Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

