“Salute them for their unwavering dedication, great impact”: PM Modi extends Teachers' Day greetings

Asserting that the teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Tuesday. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on 'X', the PM said, "Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary." PM Modi also shared a clip of his interaction with the winners of the National Teachers' Award 2023.

On the eve of Teachers' Day, PM Modi, during his interaction, emphasized the profound impact of dedicated educators in shaping the nation's future. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroot achievers.

The Prime Minister talked about taking pride in our local heritage and history and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region's history and culture. Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools. Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended Teachers' Day greetings and congratulated the teachers 'who have educated and initiated the new generations of this country with their knowledge and hard work'.

"Today, on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day', I congratulate all the teachers across the country who have educated and initiated the new generations of this country with their knowledge and hard work. The role of teachers in shaping the future of India is very important. Congratulations and best wishes to all the teachers," Singh said in his post on X. He further paid tribute to Radhakrishnan and said that the country will always remember his outstanding contribution and exceptional scholarship.

"On his Jayanti, I pay my respects to the former President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. India will always remember his outstanding contributions and exceptional scholarship," the union minister said. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while paying homage to the former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said, "Humble tributes to the former President and exemplary teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Teachers' Day. On this day, I join the nation in celebrating our steadfast and hardworking teachers. Their commitment towards moulding young minds through knowledge and wisdom is deeply valued. #TeachersDay." (ANI)

