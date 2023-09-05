Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace rolls out Equality Drone Training programme for persons with disabilities

Our new training programme is designed to skill and upskill persons with disabilities, Jayaprakash said in a press release.We have already welcomed 20 persons from Chennai and will soon begin rolling out the programme across India with an aim to skill at least 10,000 persons by 2025, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:52 IST
Garuda Aerospace rolls out Equality Drone Training programme for persons with disabilities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has unveiled a special programme titled 'Equality Drone Training' offering persons with disabilities a chance to learn how to operate the aerial system, the company said on Tuesday. Accordingly, the training to be conducted in association with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association would be offered to individuals with physical disabilities that would include both theory and practical sessions. Garuda Aerospace has set a target of training around 10,000 people by 2025 under this initiative, company founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

The programme covers utilisation of drones across agriculture, surveillance and mapping, and e-commerce and delivery equipping participants with skills required across industries.

''Garuda Aerospace along with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association have always been at the forefront of identifying and training new talent thereby consistently creating opportunities for youth. Our new training programme is designed to skill and upskill persons with disabilities,'' Jayaprakash said in a press release.

''We have already welcomed 20 persons from Chennai and will soon begin rolling out the programme across India with an aim to skill at least 10,000 persons by 2025,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023