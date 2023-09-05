West Bengal mining case: Delhi HC grants ten days interim bail to Gurupada Maji

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted ten days interim bail to Gurupada Maji. He is an accused in the West Bengal mining case. He had sought interim bail to perform the annual 'Shraddha' and rituals of his mother. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted interim bail to Maji after considering the grounds and submissions made by the counsel for the accused.

The high court has granted the relief on the condition that he will report daily to the local police station in West Bengal as well he will video call the ED's investigation officer. He was in judicial custody for the last 16 months. An application seeking interim was moved by his son on behalf of the Applicant/accused seeking a grant of interim bail for performing the annual 'Shraddha' and rituals of his deceasedmother. His regular bail application is pending before the High Court.

The plea moved through advocate Sumer Singh Boparai and Sidhant Saraswat has stated that the Applicant should be released on interim Bail on humanitarian grounds as he has to perform the annual 'Shraddha' and rituals of his late mother. Thus, the instant application shall be allowed by this Court in the interest of justice, the plea stated.

It is also stated that in the instant money laundering case, the Supplementary Prosecution Complaint has already been filed related to the Applicant. Moreover, the cognisance has already been taken. Thus, no prejudice will be caused to the Investigating Agency if he is released on interim Bail. Maji was arrested on 26.05.2022 by the Directorate of Enforcement. He was remanded to police custody by the special court on 27.05.2022.

On 02.06.2022, he was sent to Judicial Custody by the Special Judge and he has been in custody since then. While the Applicant was in custody, the mother of the Applicant died on 16.08.2022. On 17.08.2022, the court had granted him Custody Parole till 29.08.2022, the plea said. (ANI)

