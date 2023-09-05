J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Reasi 

One terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district, an official statement said on Tuesday. Indian Army said that a hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district.

"War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said. Indian Army demolished an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3.

Earlier today security officials were carrying out a search operation in Reasi. Further details are awaited.

A terrorist was also killed and one police personnel was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)