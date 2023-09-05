Ministry reaffirms adequate availability of coal for meeting increasing energy demand

The Ministry of Coal reaffirms adequate availability of coal for meeting the increasing energy demand in the country. The efficient coal supply to the TPPs, has ensured robust coal stock position at various pitheads. This indicates both sufficient coal stock and the efficiency of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution across the country.

Furthermore, Thermal Power Generation increased by 6.58%, reaching 517.34 BU (Apr-Aug 2023) compared to 485.42 BU during the corresponding period of the previous year.

In terms of Coal Dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for FY’ 2023-24 from April 2023 to August 2023, amounted to 324.50 MT, marking a noteworthy growth of 5.80% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, which stood at 306.70 MT. This substantial increase ensures a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector.

The Overall Coal Stock Position, i.e., at mines, thermal power plants (DCB), transit etc., as on 31.08.23, reached a commendable 86.00 MT compared to the stock of 68.76 MT on 31.08.22 with the growth of 25.08%. Additionally, the Pithead Coal Stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) as of 31.08.23, stands at 45.33 MT, demonstrating a notable growth of 45.66% compared to the coal stock of 31.12 MT on 31.08.22. This higher coal stock position indicates commitment of maintaining an ample supply of coal by the Ministry of Coal and highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency.

Moreover, there has been a significant 53.13% decline in the import of thermal Coal for DCB (TPPs) (For Blending) from 19.2 MT (Apr-Aug 2022) to 9.0 MT (Apr-Aug 2023). This decline underscores our strong commitment to prioritizing domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency in coal supply.

The Ministry of Coal is firmly committed to fostering sustainable growth through meticulous strategic planning and efficient execution. In concerted effort to reduce India's dependence on imported high-capacity mining equipment and bolster domestic production, the Ministry is actively promoting the development of indigenous manufacturing capabilities for Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) within the coal mining sector. These endeavors align perfectly with the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing the 'Make in India' initiative for the coal mining sector.

Further, the consistent availability of Coal Rakes, which are pivotal for the transportation of Coal, ensures a seamless evacuation process, effectively mitigating transportation bottlenecks and assuring an uninterrupted coal supply. To further augment Coal production, Ministry of Coal is proactively establishing new mines, Expediting Environmental Clearances (ECFC), and embracing advanced mechanized Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM).

The Ministry of Coal maintains a continuous and comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of all operations, thus making a substantial contribution to this growth. Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in commitment to providing a reliable and uninterrupted power supply by embracing technological advancements, paving the way for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

