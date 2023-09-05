Crafts Bazaar exhibition to be held at Bharat Mandapam to showcase Indian handicraft for G20 delegates, leaders

From Chamba Rumal to Madhubani painting to Kolhapuri Chappal, leaders and delegates will get a chance to buy famous Indian handicraft items during the G20 Summit. Indian handicraft items will be showcased at the Crafts Bazaar exhibition, to be organised at the Bharat Mandapam from September 8-10, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Through this exhibition-cum-sale, ''we are enhancing the market potential of each product, which will be showcased by states and Union territories (UTs),'' Special Secretary (G20 Operations), G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Muktesh K Pardeshi told reporters here.

The Crafts Bazaar has been set on the side-lines of the G20 Summit and it would bring together the best of handicraft items from across India under one roof while also showcasing the exquisite skill and craftsmanship of artisans. Pardeshi said the special focus is on products identified under the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme, which seeks to identify, brand and promote specific products from one district.

Besides states and UT, central agencies -- including Tribal India, Central Cottage Emporium and Khadi Gramodyog -- would also showcase their products.

''Artisans would give live demonstrations of certain products like lac bangles from Rajasthan and Madhubani paintings from Bihar and Thanjavur Painting from Tamil Nadu,'' Pardeshi said, adding focus will also be there on GI (Geographical Indication) products.

Other items, which would find space in the exhibition include Papier mache from Kashmir, Punja Dhurrie from Haryana, Kantha Embroidery from West Bengal and Tribal Jewellery from Jharkhand.

The special secretary also said that ODOP and GI products are being selected for giving gifts to foreign delegates. Leaders from G20 countries will gather here to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10. G20 has 43 members. These include 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK and the US) and the European Union (27-member group). Three EU countries - France, Germany and Italy - are double counted.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)