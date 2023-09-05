MP: NCPCR summons Dhar Collector, SP over children's involvement in political rally

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued summons to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in connection with alleged involvement of children's in a political rally. The said action was taken after the commission found the action taken report from the offices of the Collector and SP unsatisfactory in the matter.

A copy of the summons issued on Tuesday, which is with ANI reads, "The commission issued a letter to the offices of the Collector and SP on August 11 regarding the use of children in a political rally in Dhar district by regional political party "Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS)." In response, the commission received an action taken report and upon analysis, the same has not been found to be satisfactory." The NCPCR further issued a letter on August 30 to the offices of Collector and SP and asked them to provide relevant information/documents. However, no response has been received to date, the summon read.

"Therefore, the Commission requires the collector and SP to appear in person before the Commission along with an explanation and relevant information with respect to the matter at 3 pm on September 15," it added. (ANI)

