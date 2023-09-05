Left Menu

Punjab police raids 206 places linked with persons with criminal backgrounds across state

Amidst the ongoing drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at as many as 206 places linked with persons with criminal backgrounds.

Amidst the ongoing drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at as many as 206 places linked with persons with criminal backgrounds. The simultaneous raids from 7 am to 10 am were conducted in all districts across the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that CPs/SSPs were directed to personally monitor these raids and make sufficient numbers of Police teams so that raids could be carried out simultaneously. The raids were planned after the questioning of several persons, who have links with anti-social elements sitting in and out of the country, he added.

The Special DGP said that Police teams have conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with these mischievous elements and also collected data from their mobile phones and other Electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations. He said that this operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between India and abroad-based anti-social elements, which keep attempting to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state.

According to a release issued by the Punjab police, as many as 115 parties of Punjab Police, headed by Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors, were deployed to conduct these raids at suspected places of anti-social elements. Meanwhile, such raids also help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people. (ANI)

