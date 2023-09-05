Left Menu

Adopt scientific measures to counter human-animal conflict: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed his concern over the increasing number of human-wild animal conflicts in the State and instructed the forest officials to adopt scientific measures to control the animals from entering the villages.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:13 IST
Adopt scientific measures to counter human-animal conflict: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed his concern over the increasing number of human-wild animal conflicts in the State and instructed the forest officials to adopt scientific measures to control the animals from entering the villages. He was speaking at the meeting held today regarding human-wild animal conflict with the Forest Minister and senior officers of the department.

The CM expressed his concern over the death of 11 people in 15 days due to elephant attacks and the death of a 10-year-old boy named Krishna Naik in Kallahatti village, HD Kote taluk. He instructed forest officers to keep a strict vigil so that such incidents do not recur and directed them to identify and clear huge encroachments of forest land.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the death of sharpshooter Venkatesh, who was hired to tranquillize an elephant, the CM questioned if precautionary measures were taken to treat the injured elephant. He also directed officials to issue a show cause notice to DFO, Hassan. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre explained that this year, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to build rail fences to keep elephants away from entering human habitats. Out of this amount Rs 54 crore has to be paid for last year’s balance and a 50 Km fence can be built from the remaining amount and requested for additional funds. The CM immediately responded and asked him to spend Rs 100 crore along with Rs 54 crore.

ACS, Forest Department Jawed Akhtar, Secretary to CM N Jayaram and other senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023