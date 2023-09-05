Adopt scientific measures to counter human-animal conflict: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed his concern over the increasing number of human-wild animal conflicts in the State and instructed the forest officials to adopt scientific measures to control the animals from entering the villages. He was speaking at the meeting held today regarding human-wild animal conflict with the Forest Minister and senior officers of the department.

The CM expressed his concern over the death of 11 people in 15 days due to elephant attacks and the death of a 10-year-old boy named Krishna Naik in Kallahatti village, HD Kote taluk. He instructed forest officers to keep a strict vigil so that such incidents do not recur and directed them to identify and clear huge encroachments of forest land.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the death of sharpshooter Venkatesh, who was hired to tranquillize an elephant, the CM questioned if precautionary measures were taken to treat the injured elephant. He also directed officials to issue a show cause notice to DFO, Hassan. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre explained that this year, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to build rail fences to keep elephants away from entering human habitats. Out of this amount Rs 54 crore has to be paid for last year’s balance and a 50 Km fence can be built from the remaining amount and requested for additional funds. The CM immediately responded and asked him to spend Rs 100 crore along with Rs 54 crore.

ACS, Forest Department Jawed Akhtar, Secretary to CM N Jayaram and other senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

