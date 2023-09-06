Left Menu

Mathura gears up for Janmashtami celebrations

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-09-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 01:17 IST
Mathura gears up for Janmashtami celebrations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Elaborate arrangements have been made in temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to ensure smooth conduct of Janmashtami festivities on September 7, officials said on Tuesday.

''Without compromising the security, every effort will be made to facilitate easy darshan for devotees,'' said Mathura District Magistrate Shailendra Singh.

Singh inspected the arrangements made at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan and instructed officials to make certain changes, a senior official said.

He also asked officials to avoid concentration of devotees at one point, the official said.

Policemen in plain clothes will be deployed inside temples to avoid incidents of chain snatching and pickpocketing, etc., according to the official.

After two people died at the Bankey Bihari temple last year due to overcrowding, one zonal and seven sector magistrates have been deployed in the temple area, Additional District Magistrate Vijai Shankar Pandey said.

Mathura has been divided into three zones and 17 sectors while Vrindavan has been divided into three zones and 16 sectors, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023