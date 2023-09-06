Left Menu

Sanatana Dharma row: Karnataka Home Minister questions origin of Hinduism

Days after Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked a nationwide row, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday questioned the origin of Hinduism.  

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked a nationwide row, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday questioned the origin of Hinduism. "The question is when was Hinduism born, who created it?.. Many religions have arisen in the history of the world. Jainism and Buddhism were born here. When was Hinduism born and who started it is still a question," Parameshwara said.

The state Home Minister's remarks came while he was addressing an event on the occasion of the Teachers' Day at Maruti Kalyana Mandapam, Koratagere. He added, "Our country has a history of the origin of Buddhism and Jainism...Islam and Christianity came to our country from abroad. The summary of all the religions of the world is to be good for one mankind."

The DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement. The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin's son, stood by his grounds saying that he would repeat the same thing again, on Tuesday said that he is not against the Hindu religion but the Sanatana practices like caste discrimination. On being asked about any such example of Sanatan practice, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned the incident of President Draupadi Murmu, not being invited to the opening of Parliament.

"Honourable President, Draupadi Murmu was not invited for the opening of the Parliament, that is the best current example," said Udhayanidhi Stalin. (ANI)

