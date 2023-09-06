Sanatana Dharma row: FIR registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge in UP's Rampur

Days after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked a nationwide row, an FIR was registered against him and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The FIR has been registered under Section 153A, 295A Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two leaders over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks after a complaint from Advocates.

The DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement. Meanwhile, the DMK leader, in an interview with media personnel, agreed on not being against the Hindu religion but the Sanatan practices like caste discrimination.

On being asked about any such example of Sanatan practice, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned the incident of President Draupadi Murmu, not being invited to the opening of Parliament. "Honourable President, Draupadi Murmu was not invited for the opening of the Parliament, that is the best current example," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

On being asked about the demand for an apology from him, Udhayanidhi refused to reply to the demand. DMK leader Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but "eradicated".

Besides, Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge on Monday spoke on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and said that any religion that does not promote equality or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease. "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me... Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease..." said Priyank Kharge.

Later, reacting to this, BJP National Secretary B. L. Santhosh said in a post on 'X', "So if there is an infection in somebody's stomach, you chop off the head..??" Notably, the BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the BJP have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai. (ANI)

