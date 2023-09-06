Fodder stock in Marathwada region can last till November: Divisional commissioner

The stock of fodder in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, where rainfall has been scanty, will last till November, said Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Rajeardad on Wednesday. Fodder, especially dried hay or straw, is usually the byproduct of agriculture. The region, which comprises Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded and Parbhani districts, received only 382.3 mm of rainfall between June and August against the average expected rainfall of 513.5 mm. That’s about 75 per cent.

Officials said the 8-district region has 48.61 lakh fodder-dependent livestock. They said small animals need about 3 kg and large animals need 6 kg of fodder daily. The region currently needs 25,537 metric tons of fodder every day. It now has a stock of 21.77 lakh metric tons of fodder, according to a report prepared by the administration.

The region’s fodder stock can last for about 90 days or till November, said Rajeardad. “We have told the district collector offices and animal husbandry department to keep a fodder reserve which we can get from the forest. We are looking for local solutions for fodder as of now,” added Rajeardad.

