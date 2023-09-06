Left Menu

Russian farm minister says fuel shortages threaten harvest and sowing - Interfax

"Maybe it's time to temporarily stop exports of oil products until we stabilise the situation on the domestic market." Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin was quoted by Interfax as saying that a draft order, which allows only fuel producers to export oil products, had already been sent to the government and the presidential administration.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:59 IST
Russian farm minister says fuel shortages threaten harvest and sowing - Interfax
Dmitry Patrushev Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that fuel shortages threaten to disrupt autumn harvesting and sowing and urged a suspension of petroleum product exports, Interfax news agency reported. Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, has faced shortages of fuel crucial for gathering the harvest in some parts of its southern breadbasket and the situation may get worse in coming months, according to market sources.

Traders said the fuel market has been hit by a combination of factors including maintenance at oil refineries, bottlenecks on railways and the weakness of the rouble, which incentivises fuel exports. Russia has tried to tackle diesel and gasoline shortages over recent months, contemplating export curbs as a last-ditch attempt to prevent a serious fuel crisis that could be awkward for the Kremlin as a presidential election looms in March.

"We already have problems with the availability (of fuel). We will now stop harvesting, and we will not sow winter crops. It will be a disaster," he was quoted as telling the joint session of parliament's monitoring and agriculture committees. "Maybe it's time to temporarily stop exports of oil products until we stabilise the situation on the domestic market."

Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin was quoted by Interfax as saying that a draft order, which allows only fuel producers to export oil products, had already been sent to the government and the presidential administration. He said he hoped the order on banning "grey" exports would be issued in the coming days, or "in a week at most".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023