Left Menu

Candidates stage half-naked demonstration over backlog recruitments in agriculture department in MP’s Indore

The protestors were demanding that recruitment should be made to the posts of rural agriculture extension officer and equivalent posts in the agriculture department. They reached the collectorate office half-naked with placards in their hands in the form of a rally.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:28 IST
Candidates stage half-naked demonstration over backlog recruitments in agriculture department in MP’s Indore
Candidates marching towards Indore collectorate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of candidates staged a half-naked demonstration over backlog recruitments in agriculture department in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday. The protestors were demanding that recruitment should be made to the posts of rural agriculture extension officer and equivalent posts in the agriculture department. They reached the collectorate office half-naked with placards in their hands in the form of a rally.

The police asked the protestors to put on their clothes, after which they put on the clothes. National President of Agri Ankuran Welfare Association, Radhe Jat said, "There is a demand regarding backlog recruitment. 227 posts were issued in 2015 but that exam was cancelled after that no recruitment was done. In 2020, backlog recruitment was done on 24 posts but 203 posts are still vacant."

He further said that exams were held in 2022 and 2023 for the recruitment in the agriculture department whose results would be released soon so these 203 posts should also be added to the recruitments. "Mama (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra but here SC-ST candidates are going out half naked, we want to say that Mama's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is fake. We also met Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel several times but he is also giving false assurances, Jat said.

He added that they reached the collectorate and gave a memorandum in this regard. If no action was taken in 10 days then they would take out a foot march from Indore to Bhopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023