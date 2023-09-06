Assam CM Sarma performs Bhumi Pujan for food manufacturing plant at AIDC Industrial Park

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the process of setting up of PepsiCo India Food Manufacturing Plant by performing Bhumi Pujan at Nalbari on Wednesday. The proposed plant at AIDC Industrial Park, Banekuchi, Bonbhag Solmari in Nalbari district will be built on an area of 44.20 acre of land with an estimated project cost of Rs. 778 crore. Once completed the greenfield plant will generate employment opportunities for around 500 individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that setting up the 6th plant of PepsiCo India in Nalbari is an important event in the history of industrialization in the state. "The investment of PepsiCo is one of the largest investments in Assam. This important occasion marks the beginning of a new partnership between the Assam Government and PepsiCo India for a better and developed Assam," the Chief Minister added.

Talking about the project, Sarma said that the State government has positively approached the proposal from PepsiCo and provided various incentives to facilitate the establishment of this ambitious industrial investment in Assam, including quality infrastructure support of road, power supply etc. and also financial incentives. He said that PepsiCo India’s plant in Nalbari is expected to be operational by 2025. The plant is designed to generate employment for over 500 individuals, with a focus on achieving a 100 per cent diverse workforce, comprised of at least 75 per cent women.

The plant is also expected to generate significant opportunities for businesses representing the MSME industry including packaging products like laminates, cartons; scrap and other local ancillary industries, positively impacting local families. He also said that farmers of the state will also adequately benefit as the company will buy raw materials like potatoes from the local farmers.

He said that the new facility will further create additional demand for locally sourced ingredients, as this will help the farming community of the state to be strengthened socially and economically. The Chief Minister also said that the State government of late is gaining prominence as an attractive investment hub, drawing the attention of numerous investors owing to its business-friendly policies.

He said that the decision of PepsiCo India to set up its food manufacturing plant in Assam and invest in the state is a testimony to Assam’s increased importance as an attractive investment hub. Sarma also said that in the last few months, starting from 9th May 2023, significant investments have started in the industrial sector in Assam. On 9th May, eight numbers of MoUs were signed worth Rs 8,201 crore, with employment generation of 6,115 jobs.

The Cabinet has also approved the incentives for the next set of industrial investors numbering six who are investing approximately Rs 3,113 crore with employment creation of 5,100 including direct and indirect jobs. The MoU signing ceremony with these companies will be planned very shortly. Chief Minister Sarma on the occasion also appealed to the people of Assam, to extend all possible support to the new industries that are investing in Assam. He also assured the investors that he was available on a 24/7 basis, as he would address all the problems of the investors.

The Chief Minister also thanked PepsiCo India for its decision to set up its plant in Assam. Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary while speaking on the occasion highlighted the conducive industrial climate of Nalbari for hosting new projects in the district.

He also said that with the setting up of the plant by PepsiCo India, the economy of the state would receive a new fillip. (ANI)

